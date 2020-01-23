New ADA Suit Says Charlotte's Web Site Not Blind Accessible

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- Charlotte’s Web Inc. is the latest CBD retailer to be caught in a recent wave of proposed class actions against cannabidiol companies whose websites allegedly violate the Americans With Disabilities Act by lacking functionality for the blind. Joseph Guglielmo told a New York federal court Tuesday that the Colorado-based maker of CBD oils, balms and gummies has a website that is incompatible with the screen-reading software used by blind and visually impaired people like himself to surf the web. Guglielmo said he visited Charlotte’s Web’s site several times in December but had trouble navigating the page because it lacked invisible code...

