ERISA Industry Group Slams New Seattle Hotel Benefits Law

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 8:24 PM EST) -- The ERISA Industry Committee is challenging Seattle's latest attempt to improve hotel workers' access to medical care through legislation, telling a Washington federal judge that a city ordinance requiring employers to pay certain health care costs is trumped by ERISA. ERIC's amended complaint on Tuesday took aim at Chapter 14.28 of the Seattle Municipal Code, which imposes certain requirements on large hotels and other related businesses in the city. The organization, which represents large employers, had previously challenged a since-repealed provision that was also geared at increasing access to health care for hotel workers. "We really felt that we needed to...

