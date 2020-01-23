MetLife Says 'Slights' Against Ex-Exec Aren't Discrimination

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:41 PM EST) -- MetLife has asked a New York federal court to toss a former executive's suit claiming she was paid hundreds of thousands of dollars less than some male colleagues, saying she failed to assert enough facts for her complaints to amount to more than "trivial and petty slights." Former MetLife senior vice president Mona Moazzaz's complaint that the company wrongfully terminated her after subjecting her to unequal pay and hostility because of her gender, including paying a male colleague $525,000 more for the same position, does not prove a hostile work environment and should be tossed, according to a memorandum filed Tuesday....

