Law Prof Sues DHS For Acting Secretary Appointment Docs

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:45 PM EST) -- An Ohio State University law professor sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in a D.C. federal court, challenging the agency's denial of his request for documents about the legality of President Donald Trump's appointment of former acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan. Peter M. Shane, who specializes in administrative law and separation of government powers, argued in his Wednesday lawsuit that DHS wrongly rejected his Freedom of Information Act request on the basis that the documents are exempt from disclosure. The deliberative process exemption DHS cited in its denial letter applies to pre-decision memos, and the FOIA request seeks final decision documents...

