BNSF Conductor's $3.1M Injury Award Wiped Out Once Again

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- A Kansas appeals court has again voided a $3.1 million verdict against BNSF Railway Co. for a conductor’s slow-developing back injury, saying the worker’s counsel made an improper closing argument intended to “inflame the passions of the jury” and that warranted a retrial. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday ordered a new trial in a Federal Employers' Liability Act suit brought by Charles Dawson accusing the railroad of negligently designing and maintaining its locomotives and tracks, which caused his back injuries. A Wyandotte County District Court jury had found in favor of Dawson and awarded more than $3.1 million...

