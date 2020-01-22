9th Circ. Urged To Revive LG, Samsung Anti-Poaching Suit

Law360, San Francisco (January 22, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- LG and Samsung should face class action claims they broke antitrust laws by agreeing not to poach each other's workers, an attorney for two former LG employees told a Ninth Circuit panel at a hearing Wednesday, saying a decision that tossed the suit raised the pleading standard and frustrated congressional intent. “The decision here, if upheld, applying a heightened pleading standard that could never be answered by a civil plaintiff before discovery, would frustrate the policy that Congress had when it said: 'We want to incentivize private plaintiffs to enforce the antitrust laws for the benefit of consumers in our society,'” Steven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS