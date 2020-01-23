Gov't Dinged For Not Weighing Lowest Price In Supply Bids

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 3:13 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office has backed a Massachusetts-based company's protest over how the federal government solicited hardware products for the military, saying the government is required to consider whether a bid is the cheapest when making its pick. In siding with Noble Supply & Logistics Inc.'s challenge to the General Services Administration's plan to pick vendors based on the highest technical rating with a fair and reasonable price, the GAO rejected the agency's argument that it's appropriate to only evaluate a bidder's price for whether it's reasonable. When using the Federal Supply Schedules, or FSS, which are governmentwide contracts that allow...

