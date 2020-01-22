​​​​​​​Unsweet Emotion As Aerosmith Drummer Sues Band

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 9:55 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state judge on Wednesday denied a bid by Aerosmith's drummer to force the band to let him play at the upcoming Grammy Awards and another event, denying a preliminary injunction motion in a suit the musician filed last week claiming the band is freezing him out without good cause. Joseph M. Kramer, the band's longtime drummer, filed his breach of contract lawsuit in Plymouth County Superior Court on Friday, claiming his bandmates are "freezing" him out and not allowing him to perform with them in "once-in-a-lifetime" performances at Friday's MusiCares Person of the Year Gala and Sunday's Grammys. Kramer claimed the...

