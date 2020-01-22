Kik Ordered To Tell SEC About Recent Business Endeavors

Law360, New York (January 22, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday directed Kik Interactive Inc., a mobile messaging concern transitioning into cryptocurrency management, to provide the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with details about how its business has changed since 2018. The order from U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein came as the SEC and the Canada-headquartered Kik wrap up discovery in the commission's suit alleging that it conducted an unlawful initial coin offering, or ICO, when it sold $55 million of its Kin digital tokens to U.S. investors in 2017. "Get it done," said Judge Hellerstein, swatting aside objections by Kik's lawyers and directing Tanner...

