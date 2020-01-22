Keystone Pipeline Gets Crucial Federal Permit In Montana

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday gave TC Energy's Keystone XL pipeline a boost by opening up a path for the controversial project across federal land in Montana. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt approved the company's application for a right-of-way grant across 44 miles of federally managed land in the state. The action, called a record of decision, allows the federal Bureau of Land Management to offer the grant for a term of 30 years. Bernhardt said Wednesday the pipeline is "common sense infrastructure improvement" in the U.S. "President Trump clearly recognizes the importance of having the infrastructure necessary to...

