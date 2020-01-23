$286M American Realty Deal OK'd As Atty Fees Still Up In Air

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:22 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge approved a $286.5 million deal to end derivative claims in a case involving allegedly shady accounting practices at the real estate business formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, though a $23 million request for attorney fees remains undecided. U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein said in an order signed Tuesday and entered on Wednesday that he had conducted a fairness hearing and was ready to give final approval to the settlement. But Judge Hellerstein wasn't yet ready to rule on a request by the derivative plaintiffs for $22,920,000 in attorney fees and $594,882 in expenses....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS