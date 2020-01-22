NYC Rent Abatement Dispute Can Proceed As Class Action

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- A rent abatement suit against the New York City Housing Authority can go forward as a class action, a move that will avoid the need for hundreds of thousands of individual civil court claims, according to a decision earlier this week from the New York State Appellate Division. Plaintiffs in A’Seelah Diamond et al. v. New York City Housing Authority et al. claim the authority owes tenants rent abatements for recent periods when heat and/or hot water were not available, and the New York State Appellate Division's First Department on Tuesday unanimously certified a class in the case, reversing a lower...

