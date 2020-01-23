Fla. Cruise Line Hit With TCPA Suit Over Alleged Robocalls

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:29 PM EST) -- A Florida cruise line on Wednesday was hit with the latest in a series of proposed class actions accusing travel companies of robocalling consumers who say they never gave the company the go-ahead to call them. Richard Winters Jr. said he received unwanted automated calls from Grand Caribbean Cruises Inc. despite placing his phone number on the National Do Not Call list, putting the company in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, according to the complaint in Arizona federal court. Winters’ claims join a bevy of suits against cruise lines and travel companies that have recently faced litigation over alleged...

