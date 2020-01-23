Music Rights Group Fights Broadcaster Brief In Antitrust Row

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:08 PM EST) -- Global Music Rights LLC has blasted a bid from a broadcasters’ trade association to wade into its suit accusing a radio station organization of demanding anti-competitive licensing rates, saying the trade group is a friend of a party, not of the court. GMR urged a California federal court Wednesday not to allow the National Association of Broadcasters to lodge an amicus brief in its dispute with the Radio Music License Committee Inc., calling the effort “untimely, unhelpful and wrong.” What’s more, GMR said, in trying to attack a statement of interest from the U.S. Department of Justice, the broadcasters have missed...

