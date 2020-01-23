Union Pacific Preserves Win In Suit Over Calif. Teen's Death

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- A California state appeals court has cleared Union Pacific Railroad Co. in a suit blaming it for causing the death of a teen hit by a train at a railway crossing, saying the railroad did not own or manage the crossing and its employees were not negligent. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a wrongful death suit accusing the railroad and two of its employees of causing the death of Kimberly Jimenez-Soto, 16, who was hit by a train in Santa Clarita in 2014. Jimenez-Soto had been walking to school with her head down and...

