Pa. Appeals Court Says Nurses' Wage Suit Dead On Arrival

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appellate panel reversed a lower court decision that revived nurses' claims that a handful of hospitals systematically underpaid them, saying a state trial court lacked jurisdiction because the decade-old case was transferred to federal court, which never relinquished its control of the dispute. While the federal court dismissed the suit in August 2012, it did not give up jurisdiction over the state-law portions of the workers’ case because it never actually remanded those claims to the state, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania said Wednesday. As such, the state Court of Common Pleas shouldn't have given the nurses a green...

