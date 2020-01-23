Baker Botts Accused Of Extortion In Atty's $35M RICO Suit

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP used “force, threats and intimidation” and violated federal law in attempting to extort $9.6 million from an attorney and his firm through allegations that they were associated with investors under criminal investigation, the lawyer is claiming in New York federal court. Baker Botts and attorney Jonathan A. Shapiro violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and rules governing legal behavior by threatening to file a lawsuit against Harvey J. Kesner and his former firm, then known as Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP, unless they paid up, according to the complaint filed Tuesday by Kesner in the Southern...

