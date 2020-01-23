Nude Dancer Hits Fla. Club With Wage Suit

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- A nude dancer has slapped a strip club with a Fair Labor Standards Act suit in Florida federal court, claiming it willfully misclassified her and other dancers as independent contractors, instead of as employees, and then avoided paying them wages by telling them they had to work for tips. Jarnise Barbour Taylor and at least 100 other nude dancers in the proposed collective action, which was filed Wednesday, say that The Set Enterprises Inc., doing business as Cheetah Hallandale, and managers Julie Rodriguez and Jose Rodriguez called them contractors even though the adult entertainment club exercised significant control over them and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS