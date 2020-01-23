Enviro Claims FERC Approved Unneeded $286M Pipeline

Law360, Washington (January 23, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- The Environmental Defense Fund is asking the D.C. Circuit to invalidate the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of a proposed $286 million, 65-mile gas pipeline in Illinois and Missouri, arguing that the agency did not adequately evaluate the project before issuing its decision. The environmental group told the appeals court in a petition for review Wednesday that the regulator failed to carry out its responsibilities under the Natural Gas Act, which requires FERC to determine whether a pipeline is genuinely needed. It urged the court to step in because FERC has allowed construction and operation to begin despite “serious legal concerns.”...

