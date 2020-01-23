Chubb Unit Sues Insurers Over $1M Construction Defense Bill

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- Chubb unit Ace American Insurance Co. sued a group of other insurers in California federal court on Wednesday over a San Francisco hotel construction project gone wrong. Ace sued Old Republic General Insurance Corp., Scottsdale Insurance Co., Wesco Insurance Co. and Wesco's owner AmTrust Financial Services Inc. to help defray a million-dollar defense bill Ace says it shouldered for hiring lawyers for general contractor Layton Construction Co., which had to defend itself in suits revolving around the building of a Hampton Inn in San Francisco. Layton's adversary in the majority of the suits was Mint Development LP, which claimed there were...

