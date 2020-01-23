Buyers Claim Coke’s Tea Not Honest About Sugar Content

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 1:26 PM EST) -- A proposed class of tea drinkers sued The Coca-Cola Co. in New York federal court Thursday, alleging it misleads customers into thinking its “Honest” brand of teas are low in sugar by claiming they're “just a tad sweet.” According to the complaint filed by William Batchelor, customers understand the “just a tad sweet” labeling to mean the teas are low in sugar content, when in reality they contain 16 grams of sugar, or 36% of the daily suggested value. U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations do not authorize low sugar claims, Batchelor told the court. Many customers deliberately search out low-calorie...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS