Chicago Dodges Uber's Bike-Share Contract Spat For Now

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- Uber’s bike-share company Jump cannot sue Chicago for renewing a $65 million contract with a rival bike-share company owned by Lyft Inc., an Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday, saying Uber can’t challenge a procurement process it didn’t participate in. U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow granted the city and the Chicago Department of Transportation's motion to dismiss a suit from Social Bicycles LLC, which does business as Jump, alleging the Windy City flouted competitive bidding rules by improperly renewing a 2013 contract with Lyft’s bike-share company Motivate to run Chicago’s Divvy bike-share system. Judge Lefkow determined that Jump lacked standing to...

