$1.8M Deal Wraps Up Parking Attendants' Health Plan Row

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- A group of 119 parking attendants are on track to share about $1.8 million now that their employer, Colonial Parking Inc., and its benefits administrator, FCE Benefit Administrators Inc., have settled a proposed class action alleging the companies mismanaged Colonial’s employee health insurance plans. The proposed deal, submitted to a Washington, D.C., federal judge for approval on Wednesday, requires Colonial and FCE to jointly pay $1.65 million in cash into a settlement fund. About $290,000 in surplus assets from the two health insurance plans will also be diverted into the fund, bringing the total settlement to a little less than $2...

