Maine Wants 1st Circ. To Unblock Pay-Per-Channel Cable Law

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:33 PM EST) -- Maine wants the First Circuit to give it the go-ahead to start enforcing its new law that would allow customers to buy channels individually without being locked into a specific cable package, after a federal judge blocked it from taking effect. The state revealed on Thursday that it was appealing the lower court's decision to temporarily block the law while Disney, Fox and other big broadcasters mounted their challenge to it. U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen ruled in December to put the law on hold, after she found that the broadcasters had decent evidence that the pay-per-channel system would infringe on...

