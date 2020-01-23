Ex-Perrigo Exec Slips Investor Suit Over Irish Audit

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- A federal judge in New York on Thursday trimmed allegations from a shareholders’ action alleging that Irish drug company Perrigo and some of its top executives did not tell investors soon enough about a tax audit in the Emerald Isle. The investors’ proposed private securities class action can go forward on claims relating to a quarterly form the company filed in November 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. District Judge Denise L. Cote said Thursday. But statements the company made before submitting the SEC form are no longer part of the suit, Judge Cote decided, and her order...

