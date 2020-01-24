1st Circ. Asked To Restore Full $4.85M Early C-Section Award

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- The parents of a child left brain-damaged by an early C-section asked the First Circuit to return $3 million that was cut from a $4.85 million verdict they won, saying a Puerto Rican hospital can’t have its own expert evidence tossed post-trial just because it was unfavorable. Damaris Santos-Arrieta and Gustavo Querales-Salcedo told the court Thursday that U.S. Magistrate Judge Marcos E. López wrongly slashed the verdict by backtracking on his own evidentiary rulings and agreeing with Hospital Del Maestro Inc. a year later that its own life care expert’s testimony was inadmissible, nullifying the jury's basis for $3 million in...

