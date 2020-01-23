Calif. Appeals Court Won't Revive J&J Talc Suit

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- A California appeals panel on Wednesday upheld the dismissal of a suit claiming that asbestos in Johnson & Johnson talc-based powder products caused a woman's mesothelioma, saying there was no expert testimony presented to counter an opinion that the talc was free of asbestos. The Second Appellate District said a lower court didn’t err when it found in J&J’s favor in Ann and James Gibbons’ suit alleging that her 20 years using Shower to Shower cosmetic powder and baby powder was a substantial cause of her mesothelioma. Instead of submitting expert testimony, the Gibbonses relied on J&J documents and Ann Gibbons'...

