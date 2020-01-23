Seeger Weiss To Spend $5M Of Concussion Education Fund

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:13 PM EST) -- Seeger Weiss LLP, which indirectly represents all 20,000 or so retired players covered by the landmark NFL concussion settlement, has unveiled a proposal to spend more than $5 million of the $10 million set aside by the settlement for educational purposes. In a motion filed Thursday, Seeger Weiss said it wants to spend about $3 million on an initiative to provide 10 to 14 high school districts with athletic trainers to promote safety, roughly $2.25 million on making medical data produced by the settlement available to academic researchers, and about $20,000 on an educational campaign reminding retired players of medical benefits...

