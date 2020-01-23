IBM Hit With Biometric Privacy Suit Over Image Use

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- ​​​​​​IBM Corp. is accused in an Illinois court lawsuit of violating the state's landmark biometrics law when it allegedly collected photographs to develop its facial recognition technology without getting consent to use biometric information from the subjects. Chicago photographer Tim Janecyk says at least seven of his photographs — including one featuring his own face — appears in IBM’s "diversity in faces" dataset, which it made available to researchers in 2019. He claims the resulting unique face template was used by the company to recognize his gender, age and race, and was disseminated to third parties, even though he never gave...

