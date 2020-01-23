O'Rielly Suggests FCC Could Ink 5.9 GHz Rules By Summer

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- Federal Communications Commission member Michael O'Rielly told reporters and members of the auto industry on Thursday that he hopes the agency can ink new rules governing the 5.9 GHz spectrum band by midyear, allowing WiFi to share the band with auto-safety applications. Speaking at the Washington Auto Show in D.C., Commissioner O'Rielly suggested the FCC could feasibly implement the band reorganization by "summertime," despite alarmist language employed by some opponents of the plan. "In terms of when we can make a decision, that's probably a realistic window. I'm anxious to get to a conclusion," O'Rielly said, adding that FCC Chairman Ajit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS