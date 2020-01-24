Bill Would Limit Spy Agencies' Domestic Surveillance

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers has unveiled a bill to permanently block mass phone-record collection by the National Security Agency, require warrants for geolocation and internet history surveillance, and extend Fourth Amendment protections from the criminal context to cover intelligence. The Safeguarding Americans' Private Records Act would limit Section 215 of the Patriot Act, the soon-to-expire provision that authorized the NSA's bulk collection of telephone metadata, a program whose revelation sparked bipartisan outrage in 2013. The measure, which was introduced Thursday, also would require more transparency and oversight for the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, the secretive body whose process drew a...

