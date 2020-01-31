Foley Recruits Gov't Compliance Pro From Reed Smith

Law360 (January 31, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has hired a Reed Smith partner to join its litigation department and government enforcement defense and investigations practice group in its San Francisco and New York offices, the firm announced recently. Lewis Zirogiannis spent the last two years at Reed Smith LLP, and before that was the chief compliance officer and executive counsel for GE Digital, the internet software development arm of General Electric Co. He has also spent time in house at insurance giant American International Group Inc. as associate general counsel and global head of anti-corruption and antitrust. “Lewis’ extensive global regulatory and compliance experience...

