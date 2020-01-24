GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 2:48 PM EST) -- AIG won an appeal in a $108 million unpaid bonuses fight, Goldman Sachs said it will demand diverse board representation for IPOs and the ex-CEO of Wells Fargo was fined $17.5 million for his alleged role in the bank's sales practices scandal. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ AIG Wins Appeal in $108M Unpaid Bonuses Fight A London appeals court ruled on Friday that a subsidiary of AIG does not owe 23 former executives some $108 million in deferred bonuses earned before the financial crisis because the company took a massive loss...

