Katten, Recruiter Settle Dallas Placement Fee Dispute

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP has settled claims with Los Angeles-based legal recruiting firm Kossoris Search Inc. in a dispute over Katten's alleged failure to pay a placement fee after hiring a group of partners Kossoris identified to launch a new Dallas office, court records show. In a joint notice of settlement filed Jan. 17 in California Superior Court in Los Angeles, Katten and Kossoris Search said they “are in the process of documenting the settlement and will file a dismissal as soon as practicable.” The case was set to go to trial Jan. 27. Terms of the deal were not disclosed in the joint...

