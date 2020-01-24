NY State, Mohawk Tribe Ink Enviro Deal For River Site

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- A New York state agency and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe have reached a deal that will give the tribe an active role in cleaning up a site along the St. Lawrence River in northern New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe on Wednesday unveiled their "first of its kind" deal between a tribe and state to handle environmental remediation on the U.S. side of the Great Lakes. The agreement "will help accelerate restoration of natural resources and traditional Native American uses" at an environmental "area of concern" along the St. Lawrence River...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS