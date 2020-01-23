Judge Gives Zohar Row Attys Homework Over Removal Order

Law360 (January 23, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge gave the attorneys arguing whether a dispute between three Zohar Funds investment vehicles and founder Lynn Tilton belongs in Delaware bankruptcy court a homework assignment, saying they had missed a key Second Circuit opinion. Despite saying he had already read around 100,000 words filed by the parties on the removal issue, U.S. District Court Judge William H. Pauley III asked the attorneys at a hearing on Tuesday to give him another three pages on a 2014 decision they had neglected to mention. That decision, Cutrone v. Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, was the closest the Second Circuit...

