Ex-Congressman's Son Dodges Prison For Insider Trading

Law360, New York (January 23, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- The son of former New York Rep. Christopher Collins on Thursday avoided a prison term for trading on inside information leaked from his father in order to avoid losses in Australian biotech stock, a result the judge deemed “a tremendous break.” At an afternoon sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan sentenced Cameron Collins, 27, to five years probation and 500 hours of community service, and fined him $150,000. He was also ordered to spend six months of his probation in home confinement. The hearing came just days after the elder Collins was sentenced to over two years in...

