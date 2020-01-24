Clock Has Run Out For Hair-Loss Patients In Chemo MDL

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:07 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge has refused to revive suits of two women who claim drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis didn't inform them that their chemo drug could cause permanent hair loss, saying there was no error in finding that their cases were filed years too late under Louisiana law. U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo on Thursday declined the reconsideration motions of hair loss sufferers and Taxotere patients Deborah Johnson and Tanya Francis, who both experienced permanent hair changes after taking Sanofi's Taxotere and say the drugmaker failed to provide a warning. Johnson and Francis' legal filings had both made use of the class...

