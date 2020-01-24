JLL Arranges $870M Loan For Boston Mixed-Use Tower

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 2:25 PM EST) -- Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. arranged an $870 million loan for a 51-story, 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use development tower above a major Boston transportation hub, the group said Friday. JLL said the first phase of the larger 1.9 million-square-foot redevelopment project at Boston's South Station transportation hub is scheduled to be completed in 2024. JLL helped secure the loan for a joint venture involving real estate group Hines, Dune Real Estate Partners LP and Netherlands-based pension delivery organization APG. The Children's Investment Fund also helped secure the loan, JLL said in a statement announcing the deal. When completed, the LEED Gold Standard tower...

