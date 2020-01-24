Beating Criminal Case Still Won't Net Unemployment Pay In NJ

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- Despite beating criminal charges, a worker was still denied unemployment benefits by a New Jersey appellate court Friday for the incarceration time that took him away from work on grounds the law doesn't allow it for personal time off, even with good reason. A three-judge Appellate Division panel rejected the argument by ex-Garden State Laboratories Inc. employee Clarence Haley that the involuntary nature of his time away from his janitor job should make the reason for leaving irrelevant. That logic contravened the court’s precedent on the topic, as well as an amendment to the state’s Unemployment Compensation Law that precluded benefits...

