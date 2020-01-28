Inbound US Real Estate Investments To Face New Oversight

Law360 (January 28, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- A broad portion of U.S.-targeted real estate transactions will soon fall explicitly within the reach of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for the first time, adding a new level of scrutiny to inbound deals. The U.S. Department of the Treasury published new CFIUS regulations this month to implement the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018, or FIRRMA, to give the committee "the ability to better address national security concerns arising from certain investments and real estate transactions." Much of the attention regarding the latest rules, which take effect Feb. 13, has focused on how reviews...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS