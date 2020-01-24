Comcast Tower Owner Says Contractors Botched Glass Walls

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 3:44 PM EST) -- Contractors that helped build Philadelphia's Comcast Center tower should be held liable for over $1 million in expected repairs resulting from allegedly shoddy sealant used on the skyscraper's exterior glass walls, the building's owner has alleged. A pair of complaints filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday say that the contractors, including lead contractor LF Driscoll Co., used a sealant on the building's 15,000-plus exterior panels, referred to as insulating glass units, or IGUs, that was known to degrade and eventually migrate, or smear, across the face of the glass. "Once … migration begins, it is progressive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS