J&J Workers Say Justices' IBM Ruling Backs Their ERISA Row

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 7:03 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson workers have defended their suit accusing the company of wrongly allowing its employees to invest their retirement savings in overvalued company stock by pointing to a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in a similar case against IBM. In a Thursday notice of supplemental authority in support of their opposition to J&J's bid to toss their proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action, the J&J workers notified a New Jersey federal judge of the high court's decision in the case Retirement Plans Committee of IBM et al. v. Jander et al. On Jan. 14, the Supreme Court remanded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS