Stage Set For DOJ Antitrust Bout Over Sabre's Farelogix Deal

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:48 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is expected to highlight anti-competitive comments by airline booking service giant Sabre Corp.’s own employees Monday as a nine-day antitrust dogfight opens in Delaware over Sabre’s planned $360 million purchase of competitor Farelogix Inc. branded by authorities as an attempt to eradicate a rival. The case goes to trial five months after the DOJ sued to block the deal under the Clayton Act in the U.S. District Court for Delaware, accusing Sabre — a $2.8 billion a year business — of attempting to “eliminate a competitor after years of trying to stamp it out.” Private settlement...

