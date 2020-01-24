Agent Unsure Ex-Jawbone Worker Accessed Backed-Up IP

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (January 24, 2020, 11:01 PM EST) -- A special agent told a California federal jury Friday he discovered 51 copies of Jawbone’s trade secrets on a cloud backup account owned by a Jawbone employee who stands accused of defecting to rival Fitbit with Jawbone's IP, while conceding that he doesn’t know if the employee ever accessed the account. Homeland Security Investigations special agent Thomas West described 51 files “of interest” that he found on Katherine Mogal’s personal cloud account, which stored data from her work laptop at the now-defunct Jawbone Inc. using the software CrashPlan. West said the files related to Jawbone’s six user research studies, which prosecutors claim...

