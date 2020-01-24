'Overbuilding' Pits Faster Web Speeds Against New Coverage

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is tasked with funding internet connections in remote areas where connectivity wouldn't flourish naturally, but balancing the distribution of those subsidies quickly turns contentious. The divide over whether using government subsidies to support more than one internet provider in a given area is highlighted by leaders like FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly, who calls subsidized "overbuilding" a waste of scarce taxpayer dollars that could instead be spent on completely disconnected localities. But for others — such as school districts — overbuilding can serve a useful purpose that helps strapped community institutions strike a better deal for services....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS