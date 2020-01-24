NJ Transit Wants State High Court To Skip $400M Sandy Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 9:02 PM EST) -- New Jersey Transit has urged the state’s highest court to reject its excess insurers' challenge to its $400 million coverage claim over Superstorm Sandy damages, saying a lower court followed longstanding law when it ruled the claim isn’t subject to a $100 million cap for flood losses. In a brief filed Thursday with the New Jersey Supreme Court, NJ Transit said the justices should reject two petitions for review filed by excess insurance carriers looking to upend an intermediate appellate panel’s November 2019 ruling that the flood sublimit is inapplicable. The panel said a trial court got it right when it found...

