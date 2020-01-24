DOT Can't Dodge Air Traffic Controller's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation must face an age discrimination suit alleging it misled an air traffic controller about his eligibility for early retirement benefits, a California federal judge ruled Thursday after finding the agency can't claim immunity. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw denied the DOT and the Federal Aviation Administration's motion for judgment on the pleadings and motion to dismiss Kevin Karpe's Age Discrimination in Employment Act suit, saying sovereign immunity doesn't apply to the claims at issue. Judge Sabraw rejected the DOT's argument that Karpe's suit actually states a tort claim for misrepresentation or breach of implied contract,...

