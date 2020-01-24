Calif. Appeals Court Remands $4.3M Atty Fee Dispute

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- A California appellate court has ruled that a fee-splitting arrangement between attorneys handling a wage and hour class action is invalid because one of the attorneys failed to inform the client that he did not have malpractice insurance, as required by California ethics rules. The panel said in a precedential decision Thursday there is a clear public policy interest in ensuring that clients know if their attorney lacks malpractice insurance, therefore attorney Steven D. Waisbren should not be allowed to benefit from the fee-sharing agreement he had with his co-counsel Scott A. Miller. “Uninsured attorneys would have an incentive to fail...

