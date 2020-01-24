Insurer Wants Award On $44M Gas Pollution Settlements Axed

Law360 (January 24, 2020, 8:14 PM EST) -- A German insurer has urged a New York federal court to vacate an arbitral award finding it must cover nearly $44 million in settlements over pollution caused by a gasoline additive, saying the arbitrators effectively rewrote the underlying policy issued to a Phillips 66 Co. predecessor. HDI Global SE told the court in its Thursday complaint that the award is in manifest disregard of both New York law and the written agreement between it and Tosco Corp., which included an exclusion broadly barring coverage for losses arising from the discharge of pollutants, whether by Tosco or a third party. The exclusion...

